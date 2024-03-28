U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

