Humacyte’s (HUMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.53. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 1,253,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Humacyte by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,304,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 501,265 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Humacyte by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 378,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.