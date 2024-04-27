The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells $203,253.87 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,391.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ANDE opened at $56.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Andersons by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Andersons by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

