Barclays Trims Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Target Price to $50.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NYSE BOH opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

