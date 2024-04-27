AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given New $10.25 Price Target at Jonestrading

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jonestrading from $10.75 to $10.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after buying an additional 3,367,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

