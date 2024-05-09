Vermilion Energy Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.04. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 18,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.59%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

