Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,526 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $133.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.80 and a 52-week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

