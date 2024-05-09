Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 152.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after buying an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,211 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.19 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $105.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

