Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway Sells 250,000 Shares

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Soloway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $46.41.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 115,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 361.3% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.