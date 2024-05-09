Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz Sells 106,093 Shares

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFINGet Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $6,615,959.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,667,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,983,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 6th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $8,401,402.72.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $66.21.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFINGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DFIN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,042,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 657,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after purchasing an additional 508,638 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after buying an additional 238,489 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,606,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 445.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 112,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.