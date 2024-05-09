Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz Sells 106,093 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $6,615,959.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,667,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,983,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $8,401,402.72.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $66.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donnelley Financial Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,042,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 657,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after purchasing an additional 508,638 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after buying an additional 238,489 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,606,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 445.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 112,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

