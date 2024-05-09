ChromaDex’s (CDXC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CDXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ChromaDex Stock Up 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $3.83 on Thursday. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 121.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 45,618 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

