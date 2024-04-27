Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $225.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.13.

AMZN opened at $179.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average of $158.59. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

