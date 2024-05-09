Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will earn $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.14. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boot Barn by 61,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

