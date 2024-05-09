Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STOK. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $604.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock worth $41,935,115 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $6,738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 291,443 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 79,785 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

