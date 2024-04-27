LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Loop Capital

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LPSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.58.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 24.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $40,411. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,945 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in LivePerson by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 152,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

