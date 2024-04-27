Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Lowered to $252.00 at TD Cowen

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $261.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.47.

TRV opened at $213.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.50 and its 200 day moving average is $198.41. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,734 shares of company stock worth $17,208,404. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

