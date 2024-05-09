Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $231,005.06 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

