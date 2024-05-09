Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Sells $205,000.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Plexus Stock Up 0.6 %

Plexus stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLXS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.