Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Sells $205,000.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Plexus Stock Up 0.6 %
Plexus stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on PLXS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Plexus
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.