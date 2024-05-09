Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. Joint has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Joint had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joint will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Joint in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Joint during the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Joint by 15.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Joint by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,850 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

