Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a neutral rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Get Visa alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $274.58 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $504.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,874 shares of company stock worth $5,506,827. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 31,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 29.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.