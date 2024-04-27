Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -18.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
