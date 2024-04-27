Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Bio-Path stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

