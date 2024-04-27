ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of CLIR opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $29.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.99.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 216.15% and a negative return on equity of 77.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
