ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $29.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.99.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 216.15% and a negative return on equity of 77.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Free Report ) by 223.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

