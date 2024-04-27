Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $110.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $106.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.26. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 41.4% during the first quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 44.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

