Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F5 Stock Up 0.0 %

FFIV stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.93 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.26.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on F5

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.