China National Building Material Company Limited (CBUMY) to Issue Dividend of $1.35 on July 12th

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.353 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
China National Building Material Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of CBUMY opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $38.20.
About China National Building Material
