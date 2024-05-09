Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 91,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Nestlé by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 82,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of NSRGY traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.54. The company had a trading volume of 446,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $99.04 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

