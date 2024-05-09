Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $30,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 560,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,788. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average is $112.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

