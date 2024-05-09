Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $604,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.15. 143,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,123. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $186.73 and a 1 year high of $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.15.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

