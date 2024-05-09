Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.36% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $30.82. 298,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,770. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

