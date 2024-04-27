Power Assets Holdings Limited (HGKGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on June 18th

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2408 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Power Assets Price Performance

Shares of HGKGY opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. Power Assets has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

