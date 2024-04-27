Power Assets Holdings Limited (HGKGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on June 18th

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2408 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Power Assets Price Performance
Shares of HGKGY opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. Power Assets has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.09.
About Power Assets
