Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s previous close.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.50.

TOY traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.64. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$27.52 and a twelve month high of C$37.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.9973592 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

