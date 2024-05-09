Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.73.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

TSE SDE traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$4.29. 295,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$743.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

