Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$42.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.30.

Shares of POW stock traded up C$0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.43. The company had a trading volume of 929,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,198. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$32.33 and a 52 week high of C$40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.54.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

