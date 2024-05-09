Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 258,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,983. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

