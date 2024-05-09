Sprott (TSE:SII) Upgraded at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$58.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of SII stock traded up C$1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.11. 34,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,829. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.61. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$38.43 and a 1-year high of C$58.29.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprott will post 2.6029823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

