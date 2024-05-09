TD Securities Lowers Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$12.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.43.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 10.5 %

WDO traded up C$1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.12. 385,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.78. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.33 and a 12 month high of C$11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -277.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5598886 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

