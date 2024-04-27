Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.86 on June 10th

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.86 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Snap-on has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %

Snap-on stock opened at $270.70 on Friday. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $247.68 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

