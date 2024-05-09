Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $18.32 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 82,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 658,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,952,000 after purchasing an additional 240,298 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 580,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,593. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

