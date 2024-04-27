RPC, Inc. (RES) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 52.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

RPC has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPC to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

RPC Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RES stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. RPC has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $9.41.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.33 million. RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RPC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their target price on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

