Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,354 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. MicroStrategy accounts for 1.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 37.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,452 shares of company stock valued at $110,218,847 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,678.75.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $43.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,276.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,557. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -182.09 and a beta of 3.00. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $266.00 and a 52 week high of $1,999.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,418.99 and a 200-day moving average of $858.04.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

