Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,354 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. MicroStrategy accounts for 1.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 37.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,452 shares of company stock valued at $110,218,847 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR
MicroStrategy Stock Performance
Shares of MSTR stock traded up $43.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,276.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,557. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -182.09 and a beta of 3.00. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $266.00 and a 52 week high of $1,999.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,418.99 and a 200-day moving average of $858.04.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.
MicroStrategy Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.