Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Holdings Decreased by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,571 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF comprises about 1.5% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Get Global X MSCI Argentina ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARGT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.16. 177,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,117. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $234.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.