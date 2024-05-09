Hi Line Capital Management LLC Sells 7,745 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 5.1% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 322,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 69,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.3% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,969,021 shares in the company, valued at $109,960,078,081.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,969,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,960,078,081.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,537,157 shares of company stock worth $1,062,270,599 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $162.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average of $158.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

