Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.46. 1,098,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,129. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $449.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

