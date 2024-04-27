Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend by an average of 66.5% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.3 %

COLM opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

