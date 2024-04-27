General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GM. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

