Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 22.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $183,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.07. 1,079,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,193. The firm has a market cap of $385.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.