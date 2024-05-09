Request Trading Up 2.6% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $122.62 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011761 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,920.17 or 1.00003568 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013160 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005649 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12628169 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,064,164.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

