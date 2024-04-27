Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.74

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

IHR stock opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.45. Impact Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 77.10 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 102.85 ($1.27). The firm has a market cap of £348.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,105.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amanda Aldridge purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £17,200 ($21,245.06). Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

