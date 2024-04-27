Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.630-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robert Half

Robert Half Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $69.35 on Friday. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.