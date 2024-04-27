Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.28

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Skillcast Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Skillcast Group stock opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.48) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.71. Skillcast Group has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 41 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £34.44 million, a PE ratio of -3,850.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Skillcast Group plc provides staff compliance training services in the United Kingdom, Malta, Europe, and internationally. It offers compliance declarations, surveys, and registers; bespoke e-learning solutions; Learning Management System, a fully managed software-as-a-service that enables companies to build and deliver digital training content; Policy Hub, an online tool that provides corporate policy management solution; Training 360, a solution for recording in-person training, mentoring, and consultations; Events Management System for managing online and face-to-face corporate training events; SMCR 360, a suite of compliance tools to centralize, integrate, and automate senior managers and certification regime process; and Regtech tools to manage compliance needs.

